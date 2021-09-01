KENORA – Currently, there are 5 active cases of COVID-19 connected to the NWHU catchment area.

Since the last update, NWHU have received reports of:

2 new positive COVID-19 test results in the District of Rainy River

Follow up with the persons involved and their contacts has started according to protocol. Anyone who is identified as a contact for these cases will be contacted directly.

For reasons of privacy, NWHU minimizes sharing the information about the location of COVID-19 test results. Information about gender, age and method of transmission will be posted to the Ontario COVID data website when it is available.

NWHU recommends that everyone, including those who have been vaccinated, assume COVID-19 is in their community and practise preventive measures like physical distancing, wearing a mask in enclosed public spaces and when physical distancing is a challenge, good hand hygiene, and not touching their face. Anyone who has symptoms, or who has been in contact with a positive case, should self-isolate and get tested. For information about getting tested, please visit the NWHU website for instructions on how to schedule an appointment at an assessment centre.