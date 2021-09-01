DRYDEN – NEWS – On August 29th, 2021, the Dryden Police Service received a report that during the week of August 23, 2021, a work trailer located at the 100 Block of Queen Street, was broken into and several items were stolen.

Items reported stolen include multiple banners, table runners, large and small trophy’s, two projectors, a camera, thirty Yeti mugs. Some items are reported to have the Aboriginal Water and Wastewater Association of Ontario’s (AWWAO) logo on them.

Anyone with any information in regards to this incident is asked to call the Dryden Police Service at 807-223-3281 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.