FORT SEVERN – COVID-19 – Washaho Cree Nation / Fort Severn is going into a COVID-19 lockdown.

A person entering the community has tested positive for the virus.

As of August 30, 2021, all businesses in Washaho are closed. Only essential workers will be at their jobs.

The Band Office & Administration Office will be closed to the public until further notice.

There is a curfew in place, and Nishnawbe Aski Police will be enforcing the curfew.

Developing…