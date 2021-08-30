Thunder Bay – Wildfire Update – There were no new fires in the last 24 hours. Precipitation has also assisted fire crews in dropping the number of active fires to 79.

Northwest Region

There were no new fires confirmed in the Northwest Region by the late afternoon of August 30.

At the time of this update there were 79 active fires in the northwest region. 5 fires were not under control, 2 fires were being held, 14 fires were under control and 58 fires were being monitored.

The fire hazard is low across the Northwest Region.

To see the wildland fire hazard near you, visit our interactive map at Ontario.ca/forestfire.

Restricted Fire Zone in effect

Due to the high to extreme forest fire hazard, the Ministry of Northern Development, Mines, Natural Resources and Forestry is maintaining a Restricted Fire Zone in Fort Frances District and southern portions of Kenora and Dryden Districts. The Restricted Fire Zone is in effect until further notice. Outdoor fires are banned. Portable gas stoves may still be used BUT must be handled with extreme care.

You can learn more about Restricted Fire Zones here.

For a more detailed boundary of the Restricted Fire Zone, consult the interactive fire map at Ontario.ca/forestfire or the map here.