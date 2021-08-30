ATIKOKAN – NEWS – An Atikokan resident is facing charges after an individual was held against her will and assaulted.

The Rainy River OPP report that on August 28, 2021 the OPP was contacted regarding an incident that occurred in late July. The individual reported being given a noxious substance, in addition to being held against her will and being assaulted.

Police located and arrested an individual later that day. As a result of search warrants being executed at properties owned by the accused, investigators seized numerous non-restricted, restricted and prohibited firearms.

Brian BATES, age 53 of Atikokan has been charged with the following Criminal Code offences:

· Careless Use of a Firearm, sec. 86(1)

· Assault with a Weapon, sec. 267(a)

· Transfer Firearm, Prohibited or Restricted without Authority, sec. 101

· Forcible Confinement, sec. 279(2)

· Administer noxious thing with intent to endanger life or cause bodily harm, sec. 245(1)(a)

The accused was remanded into custody and is scheduled to appear by video before the Ontario Court of Justice in Thunder Bay on August 30, 2021.

The investigation is ongoing, with the collaboration of the OPP Organized Crime Enforcement Bureau, Rainy River District Crime Unit, North West Region Emergency Response Team, Regional Support Team, Forensic Identification Services and the North West Region Canine Unit, under the direction of the OPP Criminal Investigation Branch.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or anonymously by calling Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477. Online information can be provided at ontariocrimestoppers.ca.