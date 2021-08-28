Thunder Bay – WILDFIRE Update – There are currently 82 active wildfires in the region. MNRF report one new fire today.

One new fire was discovered in the northwest region by the late afternoon of Aug. 28. Fort Frances 154 is located near Jackfish Lake, approximately 37 kilometres north/northwest of Fort Frances. The 0.1 hectare fire is not under control.

Rainfall was recorded overnight at many weather stations across the region. The Quetico Provincial park area ( Fort Frances 35 ) received amounts varying from 5-15mm. Bunny Lake near the Red Lake 77 fire received 22.6 mm. Separation Lake near Kenora 51 recorded 9.6mm. Additional widespread precipitation is expected on Sunday.

At the time of this update there were 82 active fires in the northwest region. A total of eight fires were not under control, six fires were being held, 10 fires were under control and 58 fires were being observed. Three fires were called out today.

The wildland fire hazard is low throughout the Kenora, Red Lake, Dryden, Fort Frances and Sioux Lookout sectors. Low to moderate conditions are present in the Thunder Bay and Nipigon sectors.

To see the wildland fire hazard near you, visit our interactive map at Ontario.ca/forestfire.

Updated boundaries for Restricted Fire Zone in Northwest Region (effective Aug. 26)

Due to the high to extreme forest fire hazard, the Ministry of Northern Development, Mines, Natural Resources and Forestry is maintaining a Restricted Fire Zone in Fort Frances District and southern portions of Kenora and Dryden Districts. The Restricted Fire Zone is in effect until further notice. Outdoor fires are banned. Portable gas stoves may still be used BUT must be handled with extreme care.

You can learn more about Restricted Fire Zones here.

For a more detailed boundary of the Restricted Fire Zone, consult the interactive fire map at Ontario.ca/forestfire or the map here.