A stranger flashes a charming smile at you and an overwhelming warmth touches your heart. You recognize that this kindness can make you feel vulnerable, and yet this encounter has left a mark on you despite being in a foreign land. This is one of the few things that James appreciates about traveling.

James Meeker is an avid traveler and a recognized photojournalist who is on a mission to travel to different nations around the world and document their uniqueness in the most captivating way. While describing his fondness towards travel, James explains the range of people he has come across in his lifetime. Each kind face he has encountered, left a deep and meaningful impact on his life.

There are many challenges you meet before you become a successful traveler. While it all appears exuberant, the life of a traveler is full of unfortunate events, troubles, and cultural barriers. Despite this, James happily left on his fruitful expedition and made a life-altering decision and followed a nomadic lifestyle to accommodate his travel plans.

He successfully documented the eccentricity of various places that he’s been to, which include Japan, China, Australia, and many more. The objective of his trips is mainly centered around getting to know the diverse culture and learning about the tales of locals. But instead, his journey has also made him learn a lot about himself too.

During his travels, he has kept this quote by Mark Twain in mind: “Travel is fatal to prejudice, bigotry, and narrow-mindedness, and many of our people need it sorely on these accounts. Broad, wholesome, charitable views of men and things cannot be acquired by vegetating in one little corner of the earth all one’s lifetime.”

There were many sacrifices he made to be where is today. Leaving the comfort of one’s own home to live like a nomad is not an easy experience. James accepted these changes, in exchange for a fruitful and adventurous life. When asked about a piece of valuable advice that he wants to give to his readers and prospective travelers, he urges them to act on things immediately. Don’t wait until you have a huge amount of money before you travel. Go for it even with just enough funds to book flight tickets and a hotel.

If you’re looking to plan that next trip soon, check out James’ Instagram for travel inspiration. His feed features all the amazing places, culture and food he’s experienced across the world. Follow him on Instagram @globallyjames to find more of his daily adventures and travels.