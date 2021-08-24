Thunder Bay – WEATHER – Another day of contrasts from north to south across the region. The cold spot in Ontario this morning at 3.1 C is Washaho Cree Nation.

It is far warmer as you head south. Thunder Bay even with the cooling impact of Lake Superior will be 25 today.

There will be smoke from forest fires in the region again today.

Special air quality statement in effect for:

Atikokan – Shebandowan – Quetico Park

High levels of air pollution due to smoke from forest fires.

Smoke plumes from forest fires over southwestern portions of Quetico are resulting in locally poor air quality. Smoke will continue to intermittently impact the area, especially in locations close to the fires.

Thunder Bay Outlook

It is 11 to start the morning, we are headed to a high of 25, with the Humidex making that seem more like 30. There will be increasing cloudiness early this morning. Fog patches will be dissipating this morning.

Tonight will see mainly cloudy skies with a 70 per cent chance of showers and risk of a thunderstorm. Low overnight of 13.

Fort Frances Weather Outlook

It is 8 to start your morning in Fort Frances. Skies are mainly cloudy. There will be a 70 per cent chance of showers late this morning and this afternoon with the risk of a thunderstorm. Fog patches will be dissipating this morning. High of 23 with the Humidex at 27.

Tonight we are calling for mainly cloudy skies with a 70 per cent chance of showers changing to a 30 per cent chance of showers after midnight. There is a risk of a thunderstorm this evening and after midnight. Low overnight of 14.

Washaho Cree Nation Weather

It is 3 this morning to start the day in Washaho Cree Nation. Sunny skies this morning will becoming a mix of sun and cloud this afternoon. High today of 15. The UV index 5 or moderate.

Tonight will see clear skies with increasing cloudiness near midnight. Low overnight of 8.

Kenora and Lake of the Woods Weather

It is 13 this morning to start the day in Kenora. Skies are cloudy and there is a 30 per cent chance of showers by early this afternoon. There will also be a risk of a thunderstorm this afternoon. Fog patches will be dissipating early this morning. High for Tuesday in Kenora will be 20. Humidex 26. UV index 4 or moderate.

Tonight showers ending overnight then mainly cloudy with a 30 per cent chance of showers. Again there will be a risk of a thunderstorm this evening and after midnight. Low overnight of 13.