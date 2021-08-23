WINNIPEG – NEWS – The Winnipeg Police Homicide Unit are asking the public and the media for their assistance with locating Laura Fay Buboire, a 30-year-old female of Winnipeg, who is wanted on a Canada-wide warrant for the following offences:

– Second Degree Murder

– Armed Robbery using a Firearm

– Possession of Firearm, Restricted/Prohibited Weapon or Ammunition Contrary to Prohibition Order – Possession of a Firearm Knowing its Possession is Unauthorized

Buboire is described as Indigenous, approximately 5’4” in height and 134 lbs in weight with a medium build. She has green-coloured eyes and may have red or brown-coloured hair.

The public is cautioned not to approach Buboire. Anyone with knowledge regarding her whereabouts is asked to call 911. Additional information can be relayed to the Homicide Unit at 204-986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).

As previously released:

On August 16, 2021, at approximately 2:00 a.m., members of the Winnipeg Police Service responded to the report of a female who had been shot in the 500 block of Young Street.

Officers located a 45-year-old female outside suffering from a severe gunshot wound and administered emergency first-aid. The victim was subsequently transported to hospital in critical condition, where she succumbed to her injuries.

The deceased was identified as Deena Anne Markwick, a 45-year-old female of Winnipeg.