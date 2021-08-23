Interacting with customers is a vital part for every business for witnessing immense growth in the business world. Sometimes, the work pressure and incessant customer communications take a toll over the personal lives of professionals.

What’s the best solution to end it? Use a second phone number for business tasks. Yes, this is a great idea as it could benefit a business in many ways. Several business professionals are already doing it by using a separate SIM card in a dual SIM smartphone.

Instead of using this way, they can simply use Chalkboard, a mobile app that offers many features to facilitate business text messaging. Chalkboard allows a business professional to use a second phone number for work without paying any extra call or text charges.

Separate Work and Personal Life

Using a second phone number can help a business separate his work and personal life easily. In this way, it allows business professionals to maintain the right work-life balance to live their lives in a fulfilling way.

If a person uses the same number for managing business purposes and personal communication, things become clumsy in one way or another. Thus, it is wise to use a second phone line to avoid any work related stress or disturbance in a personal life.

Helps Keep Personal Number Private

A second phone line can help a business owner keep his personal phone number private. Thus, it allows him to offer a great security in his personal life to enjoy his time to the fullest.

Facilitates Professional Dealing with Customers

A second phone line can help businesses deal with customers in a professional way. John Jackson, a business expert, believes keeping a second number for business dealings can help prepare professionals before a business communication. Moreover, it allows businessmen screen calls easily to focus on their business works in their professional life.