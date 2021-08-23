Thunder Bay – WEATHER – The region remains one of contrasts, the cold spot in Ontario at 6.2 is Peawanuck. The high in Thunder Bay today will be 29.

There are no weather alerts or warnings in effect except for a special air quality alert:

Special air quality statement in effect for:

Atikokan – Shebandowan – Quetico Park

High levels of air pollution have developed due to smoke from forest fires.

Smoke plumes from forest fires over southwestern portions of Quetico are resulting in locally poor air quality. Smoke will continue to intermittently impact the area, especially in locations close to the fires.

As the winds shift direction from southerly to more westerly today, the specific communities that are impacted may change.

Thunder Bay Weather

It is 16 and light rain in Thunder Bay this morning at 06:00 am. We are calling for a mix of sun and cloud. There is a 60 per cent chance of showers this morning. Skies will be clearing this afternoon. Winds will from the south at 20 km/h gusting to 40 this morning then shift from the west at 30 gusting to 50 late this afternoon. High for the day will be 29 with the Humidex making it feel like 34. The UV index 7 or high.

Tonight will see clear skies, there will also likely be local smoke this evening from forest fires. Fog patches are expected overnight. Winds will be from the west at 20 km/h gusting to 40 before becoming light this evening. Low overnight of 12.

Sioux Lookout Weather

For Sioux Lookout on Monday, starting the week, expect cloudy skies with a 60 per cent chance of showers. Winds will be from the south at 30 km/h gusting to 50. High of 21 for Monday with the Humidex making it feel more like 25. UV index 3 or moderate.

Tonight the forecast is for cloudy skies with a 30 per cent chance of showers. Winds will be from the northwest at 20 km/h. Low overnight of 14.

Sachigo Lake Weather Outlook

Far cooler weather in the North. It is 13 in Sachigo Lake this morning headed to a Monday high of 16. Rain is in the forecast with winds becoming east at 20 km/h late this morning.

Tonight will see more showers. The temperature will remain steady near 13.

Dryden and Vermilion Bay Weather

It is 16 headed to a high of 23 in Dryden and Vermilion Bay. Skies will be cloudy with a 40 per cent chance of showers. Winds will be from the southwest at 30 km/h gusting to 50. The UV index will be 3 or moderate.

Tonight will see cloudys. Fog patches will be developing overnight. Winds will be from the west at 20 km/h gusting to 40 before becoming light this evening. Low overnight of 12.