Thunder Bay – NEWS – Thunder Bay Police arrested a southwestern Ontario man on charges related to Fentanyl trafficking in Thunder Bay on Friday.

Officers with the Uniform Patrol Branch along with members of the TBPS’s Intelligence Unit attended a residential address in the 100 block of Cameron Street just after 9 am on Friday, August 20.

The police presence was in response to reports of a suspected home takeover and a resident possibly being held against their will.

Police arrived and officers observed an object – later found to be suspected Fentanyl – being thrown outside of the apartment from a window.

A male suspect was located inside the apartment, along with a quantity of cash and paraphernalia consistent with drug trafficking.

The male suspect was arrested without further incident and transported to the TBPS headquarters at 1200 Balmoral Street.

Police located and seized nearly $8,800 CAD. The estimated potential street value of the suspected Fentanyl seized totals more than $13,500.

Aidan PEREZ-HANCOCK, 20, of Kitchener, Ont., is charged with:

• Possession of Fentanyl for the Purpose of Trafficking

• Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Over $5,000

• Obstruct Peace Officer

• Breach of Probation

The accused appeared in bail court on Saturday, August 21 and was remanded into custody with a future appearance date.