Webequie – Weather – There is a rainfall warning in effect for Webequie. In addition to a heat warning, the weather service says that rain, at times heavy is expected today and into tonight.

5:56 AM EDT Thursday 19 August 2021

Rainfall warning in effect for:

Webequie

An area of rain and thunderstorms producing significant rainfall is expected this morning through tonight.

Total amounts near 50 mm are expected, with locally higher amounts in embedded thunderstorms. The rain will taper to showers early Friday morning.