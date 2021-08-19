TORONTO – COVID-18 Update – Ontario has reported 531 new cases of COVID-19 August 19, 2021.

Ontario is also adding an additional 17 deaths. This is, according to the Ministry of Health a result of a data clean-up as 15 of the deaths happened over two months ago.

This report marks the first day of over 500 cases in the province after three days of reports below the 500 case level.

There were 485 cases reported on Wednesday.

There is no current update on the number of patients in Ontario in the Intensive Care Ward.