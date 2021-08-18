IGNACE – On August 11th, 2021 at approximately 7:54 PM the Ignace Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) along with Ignace Fire Department and North West Emergency Medical Services (EMS) responded to a report of a plane crash at the Ignace Municipal Airport.

The plane, a Cessna 172, was located at the northeast side of the Ignace Municipal Airport grounds, and the lone occupant was outside of the plane.

The individual was transported to hospital by EMS with minor injuries.

The Transportation Safety Board of Canada (TSB) will be continuing the investigation.

More details as we get them.