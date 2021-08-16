KENORA – WAUZHUSHK ONIGUM – Local lawyer Janine Seymour has announced her candidacy for the riding of Kenora at the former St. Mary’s Indian Residential School on Wauzhushk Onigum Nation.

“I am here at the St. Mary’s Residential School to remind me of what this is about; the people of these lands, the stewards of the resources and territories,” said Seymour. “As I was born and raised on my reserve, it is only fitting that I formally announce here. I am running to bring voice from a local perspective to Parliament.”

Seymour’s diverse background includes her community involvement as board member of Sunset Country Family Health Team and Waasegiizhig Nanaandawe’iyewigamig, and a founding board member of Ahze-mino-gahbewewin/Reconciliation Kenora. Her past work includes time as a political advisor for Ogichidaa Francis Kavanaugh, the Grand Chief of Treaty No. 3.

“I am very excited to work with all the communities across the riding of Kenora and NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh” said Seymour.

Seymour faces off against incumbent MP Conservative Eric Melillo and Liberal challenger David Bruno.