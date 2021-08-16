Fort Frances – NEWS – The Rainy River District Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) arrested and charged a Fort Frances resident with Impaired Driving offence over the weekend.

OPP report that on the evening of August 14th, 2021, An officer from the Fort Frances Detachment observed a Highway Traffic Act infraction on Kings Highway 11 near Lavallee Road South.

Police conducted a traffic stop and spoke with the driver of a vehicle and determined the driver had been consuming alcohol, officers conducted a mandatory alcohol screening test on the individual. The accused was arrested at the scene and transported to the Fort Frances Detachment for further tests. As a result of this investigation, 19-year-old Taylor Pagee of Fort Frances has been charged with:

Operation While Impaired-blood alcohol concentration over 80 contrary 320.14(1)(b) Criminal Code

Pagee will appear in court on the 13th of September 2021 in Fort Frances to answer to the charge.

None of the charges have been proven in a court of law. All accused are considered innocent until proven guilty.

Motorists who drive impaired by alcohol or drugs are subject to drivers licence suspensions, fines, vehicle impoundments, criminal records and increased insurance costs. Drivers 21 years of age or younger have a Zero blood alcohol rule while driving. Please drive responsibly, don’t drink and drive.

The OPP is committed to safety for all who utilize Ontario’s roadways. Members of the public are urged to report Impaired Driving by calling 911 in emergency situations or for non-emergent call 1-888-310-1122.