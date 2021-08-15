KENORA – Politics – Today, Justin Trudeau asked the Governor General to call an election.

I believe this election is an unnecessary, self-serving move by the Trudeau Liberals at a time when Canada should be focusing on beating COVID-19 and recovering our economy.

But my team and I are ready to fight and ready to win.

If re-elected, I will fight for a secure future for Canada and for Northwestern Ontario.

A Conservative government will recover Canada’s economy, creating jobs and supporting our local industries, from forestry and mining to tourism and hospitality.

We will fund infrastructure in Northwestern Ontario and deliver high-speed internet to all regions by 2025.

We will stand up for free speech and the rights of law-abiding gun owners.

We will work with Indigenous communities to advance reconciliation and deliver real results.

And we will continue to fight for prosperity for all Canadians, including families, seniors, and persons with disabilities.

It’s been an honour to serve as MP for the Kenora riding. Over the next 36 days, I look forward to hearing from voters across the riding and sharing our plan to secure Canada’s future.

Eric Melillo

Conservative Party of Canada

Kenora Riding