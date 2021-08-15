Thunder Bay – ELECTION 2021 – The election is on. Voters will go to the polls on September 20, 2021.

Prime Minister Trudeau, speaking outside Rideau Hall said, “When Canadians needed our support during the global COVID-19 pandemic, we had their backs. We ensured they could continue to pay their bills, keep food on the table, and stay on their company’s payroll,” said Justin Trudeau, Leader of the Liberal Party of Canada. “Now it’s time to hear their voices. Because the decisions that the government makes right now will define the future our kids grow up in – and Canadians deserve to have their say in shaping it. Together, we need to choose how we finish the fight against COVID-19, get the job done on vaccines, and build back a better tomorrow”.

“That’s why we need this election,” added Trudeau.

The Prime Minister told reporters, “The answer to tyranny is to have an election, and this is what this election is all about.” The Liberal leader was referring to comments over the course of the pandemic by Conservative Members of Parliament.

Conservative Leader Erin O’Toole says, ““This election is about who Canadians trust to secure their economic future, and secure the future for all Canadians. We need a strong economy to support high wages for workers and get infrastructure built. We need a strong economy so that today’s Canadians can have confidence that tomorrow will be brighter for the next generation.”

O’Toole added, “The choice at this election is clear: More of the same or Canada’s Recovery Plan to secure the future.”

New Democrat leader Jagmeet Singh says, “Justin Trudeau doesn’t want a majority so he can do more for people. He wants it so he can do even less. I’m ready to fight for working people, to make the ultra-rich and big corporations pay their fair share, and to build a recovery that works for everyone.”

Singh added, “That people across Canada are already facing bigger challenges than before. It’s getting harder and harder to find a family supporting job, the climate is in crisis, the housing market is out of reach, and there is a growing need for better seniors’ care and mental health supports”.

“After six years, we know a lot about Mr. Trudeau. He wants to look like he cares. He says the right thing but has no intention of doing it,” said Singh. “Calling an election two years early – in a pandemic – shows that he doesn’t want to follow through on his promises. And you will pay the price.”

NDP candidate in Thunder Bay Superior North, Chantel Bryson says, “Justin Trudeau’s comments today clearly demonstrate his empty words and promises. COVID was not unexpected. Justin Trudeau and his Health Minister were fully aware of the pandemic preparation and plans mandated by the final SARS Report in 2006. They systematically dismantled the GPHIN early warning system established from that report, put politicians over the Chief Medical Officer of Health to control the messages to the public, let the PPE stocks expire, and had no border control or emergency or data sharing plans in place. They are responsible for the devastation that has taken place and cannot be trusted to be prepared and behind the science the next time”.

“With the federal election now underway, ensuring workers aren’t left behind in the recovery must be a key issue”, says Bea Bruske, president of the Canadian Labour Congress. “We have weathered this pandemic because of the ongoing efforts of frontline workers. We owe it to them, and all workers currently struggling to make ends meet, to ensure the recovery is focused on alleviating inequality and ensuring decent work for all,” said Bruske. “Every worker in this country, regardless of sex, gender, age, socioeconomic status, race, or religion should have every opportunity to participate fully and with dignity in the country’s economy.”