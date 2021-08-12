Thunder Bay – WEATHER – The weather map for the region is free of alerts and warnings today. Far cooler conditions are in the forecast for much of the region. Rain is in the forecast for much of Northern Ontario.

Thunder Bay Weather Outlook

It is 13 to start the day in Thunder Bay on the way to a high of 23. The forecast is for sunny skies. Winds will be from the west at 20 km/h. The Humidex will make it feel like 25. The UV index 6 or high.

Tonight will see clear skies continue. Winds will be from the west at 20 km/h before becoming light this evening. Low overnight of 11.

Sioux Lookout Weather Outlook

It is 14 this morning in Sioux Lookout. Skies will be cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of showers. Winds will be from the west at 30 km/h gusting to 50. High for the day of 15. UV index 3 or moderate.

Tonight will see clearing skies by this evening. Winds will be from the west at 30 km/h gusting to 50 becoming light this evening. Low overnight of 8.

Washaho Cree Nation Weather

It is 11 this morning on the way to a high for the day of 13. Periods of rain are in the forecast for Washaho. Winds will be from the west at 40 km/h gusting to 60.

Tonight will see periods of rain ending overnight then cloudy skies with a 40 per cent chance of showers. Winds will be from the west at 50 km/h gusting to 80. Low overnight of 8.

Dryden and Vermilion Bay Weather

It is 13 in Dryden this morning headed to a high of 18. We are calling for a mix of sun and cloud with a 30 per cent chance of showers this morning. Winds will be from the west at 30 km/h. The UV index 7 or high.

Tonight will see a few clouds. Low overnight of 8.