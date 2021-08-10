PEAWANUCK – WEATHER – There is a severe Thunderstorm Warning in effect for Peawanuck. At 8:20 p.m. EDT, Environment Canada meteorologists are tracking a line of severe thunderstorms capable of producing very strong wind gusts and heavy rain.

A north to south line of thunderstorms is tracking east across far northern Ontario.

8:20 PM EDT Tuesday 10 August 2021

Severe thunderstorm warning in effect for:

Peawanuck

Hazard: 90 km/h wind gusts and heavy rain.

Locations impacted include: Peawanuck, Winisk, North Washagami Lake and Spruce Lake.