NIPIGON – WEATHER – A Fog advisory in effect for:

Marathon – Schreiber

Nipigon – Rossport

Wawa – Pukaskwa Park

Near zero visibility in fog is expected or occurring.

Near zero visibility in fog is expected tonight.

Fog has developed and is expected to become more widespread through the evening, particularly near Lake Superior. Dense areas of fog are expected throughout the night before gradually retreating to the Lake Superior shoreline Monday morning.