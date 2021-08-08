Sachigo Lake – WEATHER – A Severe Thunderstorm warning is in effect for:

Sachigo Lake – Bearskin Lake

At 6:05 p.m. CDT, Environment Canada meteorologists are tracking a line of severe thunderstorms capable of producing very strong wind gusts and up to nickel size hail.

This line of thunderstorms is located just east of the Ontario Manitoba border and is moving east at 50 km/h.

Hazard: 90 km/h wind gusts and up to nickel size hail.

Locations impacted include: Stull Lake, Gilleran Lake, Ney Lake, Echoing Lake, Ellard Lake and Rieder Lake.