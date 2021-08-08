Largest Single Day Increase Since June

Thunder Bay – COVID-19 Update – Ontario reported 340 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday. This was the highest single day increase since June 26th when 346 cases were reported.

The seven-day average of daily cases of the virus has jumped by 16 to 214.

Of Ontario’s 34 health units, 11 are reporting double-digit increases — Toronto (80), York (41), Peel (36), Windsor-Essex (23), Waterloo (22), Middlesex-London (15), Hamilton (15), Grey Bruce (14), Durham (13), Ottawa (10), and Niagara (10) — with 5 health units reporting no new cases at all.

The number of hospitalizations from the virus has increased to 114, this is an increase of one case. The number of Intensive Care Unit patients remained unchanged at 110 and the number of patients on ventilators decreasing by 1 to 76.

Ontario did report 18 COVID-related deaths on Saturday. However 16 of the deaths were more than 6 weeks ago. They were reported on Saturday as part of what the province calls a data clean-up.

There were two new deaths reported on Saturday.