BRAMPTON – The former premier of Ontario, William Davis died Sunday morning in Brampton, according to a media statement issued by his family.

The long serving Premier who was Ontario’s 18th Premier was in power from 1971 ti 1985.

“It is with immense sadness and deep gratitude for his remarkable life as a husband, father, brother, grandfather of twelve and great grandfather of three, that we announce the passing, in his beloved home town of Brampton, the morning of August 8, 2021, of the Hon William G Davis, the eighteenth Premier of Ontario,” according to the media statement. “After spending much family time in his favourite of all places, his cottage in Georgian Bay, he died of natural causes … surrounded by members of his family.”

Funeral details have not been announced.