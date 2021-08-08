Thunder Bay – Weather – For Sunday, August 8th, there are special air quality alerts in effect for Kenora, Wabaseemoong, Vermilion Bay, Dryden, Fort Frances, Red Lake and Ear Falls, Sandy Lake and Pikangikum.

Smoke from wildfires is impacting air quality. Smoke plumes are over western portions of Northwestern Ontario, resulting in poor air quality. Low visibilities have also been reported over a few locations. Smoke is expected to remain over the area today. If you or those in your care are exposed to wildfire smoke, consider taking extra precautions to reduce your exposure. Wildfire smoke is a constantly-changing mixture of particles and gases which includes many chemicals that can be harmful to your health.

Thunder Bay Weather

It is cloudy this morning in Thunder Bay there is a 30 per cent chance of showers today. High for Sunday will be 24 with the Humidex making it feel like 31. The UV index 4 or moderate.

Tonight will see cloudy skies. Fog patches are forecast for after midnight. Low overnight of 15.

Sioux Lookout Weather

It is 11 this morning under cloudy skies. The forecast is for partly clearing skies becoming a mix of sun and cloud near noon. Local smoke will hit late this afternoon. Winds will becoming south 20 km/h late this afternoon. High of 27 with the Humidex at 32. The UV index 6 or high.

Tonight will see the skies clear. It will become partly cloudy near midnight. Local smoke will continue. Winds will be from the south at 20 km/h becoming light this evening. Low overnight of 18.

Sandy Lake Weather

It is 16 to start your Sunday in Sandy Lake with a mix of sun and cloud. There is a 40 percent chance of showers late this afternoon with a risk of a thunderstorm. Local smoke has caused EC to issue an air quality alert. Winds will becoming southwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 this morning. High for Sunday will be 29 with the Humidex at 34. The UV index is 6 or high.

Tonight will see showers ending near midnight followed by mainly cloudy with a 40 per cent chance of showers. There will be the risk of a thunderstorm this evening and after midnight. Local smoke will continue. Winds will be from the southwest at 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming northwest 20 overnight. Low overnight of 15.

Dryden and Vermilion Bay Weather

Dryden and Vermilion Bay are under a special air quality alert. Cloudy skies in the morning will be shifting to a mix of sun and cloud this afternoon. Widespread smoke will continue. High 27 for Sunday with the Humidex at 32. The UV index 6 or high.

Tonight will start with clear skies that will become partly cloudy near midnight. Widespread smoke will continue. Low overnight of 18.