Thunder Bay – WEATHER – Heading into the weekend, for Saturday there are no weather alerts or advisories this morning.

The entire province of Manitoba is under an air quality alert.

For the latest Wildfire Update: Click Here.

Thunder Bay Weather

It is 14 this morning in Thunder Bay under mainly cloudy skies, the high for the day will be 20. Fog patches will be dissipating early this morning. Skies will be clearing early this afternoon. UV index 7 or high.

Tonight there will be a few clouds with increasing cloudiness near midnight. Low overnight of 14.

Sioux Lookout Weather

It is 10 to start the morning in Sioux Lookout under a mix of sun and cloud. Skies will be clearing early this afternoon. Winds will becoming southeast 20 km/h this morning. High of 25 with the Humidex value at 28. UV index 7 or high.

Tonight will see clear skies with an overnight low of 14.

Sachigo Lake Weather Outlook

Sunny skies and a temperature of 10 are greeting you in Sachigo Lake this morning. Winds will becoming south 20 km/h this morning. High of23 today with the Humidex 27. the UV index is 6 or high.

Tonight will see clear skies continue. Winds will be from the south at 20 km/h. Low overnight of 16.

Dryden and Vermilion Bay Weather

It is 12 to start the morning in Dryden. The high today will be 26. Starting Saturday will be with a mix of sun and cloud. Skies will be clearing near noon. Fog patches will be dissipating early this morning. Humidex will make it feel like 29. The UV index will be 7 or high.

Tonight will see continued clear skies however, it will becoming partly cloudy after midnight. Low overnight of 14.