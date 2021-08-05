Thunder Bay – NEWS – Thunder Bay Police located and arrested a suspected impaired driver shortly after a reported hit-and-run collision that happened on Wednesday morning.

Thunder Bay Police Service officers with the Uniform Patrol Branch were dispatched to reports of a collision involving a suspected impaired driver in the University Drive and Bayberry Crescent area just before 5:45 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021.

While en route, officers learned the suspected impaired driver of a grey pickup truck had collided with another vehicle. Police located the suspected vehicle at the corner of Redwood Avenue and James Street.

Police initiated a traffic stop. Officers approached the driver and observed multiple signs of impairment. Police also observed open containers of alcohol inside the cab of the vehicle.

The driver was arrested without further incident and transported to the TBPS headquarters at 1200 Balmoral Street for further evaluation.

Samples of the driver’s breath confirmed that she had been impaired by alcohol.

A 34-year-old Thunder Bay woman is charged with:

• Operation of a Motor Vehicle While Impaired Alcohol and/ or Drugs

• Operation of a Motor Vehicle While Impaired Blood Alcohol Concentration

• Failure to Stop After Accident

• Dangerous Operation of a Motor Vehicle

She is expected to appear for bail court on Thursday, August 5, 2021.