KENORA – NEWS – Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) has arrested and charged one individual in relation to a sudden death investigation that is now considered a homicide.

On Friday, July 30, 2021, at approximately 3:00 p.m., OPP officers were called to a residence on Mikado Avenue in Kenora where an individual was located deceased. The deceased has been identified as Christine WRIGHT, 62 years old, of Kenora.

On August 5, 2021, the OPP arrested and charged Paul LEROUX, 35 years of age, from Kenora, with one count of Second Degree Murder, contrary to Section 235(1) of the Criminal Code.

The accused remains in custody and is scheduled to appear for a bail hearing before the Ontario Court of Justice in Kenora on August 6, 2021.

OPP members from the Kenora Detachment, the Northwest Region Crime Unit, Emergency Response Team (ERT), Forensic Identification Service (FIS), Digital Forensics Investigation and Support Bureau (DF ISB) and OPP Technical Collision Investigators (TCI), under the direction of the OPP Criminal Investigation Branch (CIB), are continuing their investigation in conjunction with the Office of the Chief Coroner.

Anyone with information about this occurrence should immediately contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), or report online through www.ontariocrimestoppers.ca, where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.