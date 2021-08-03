Thunder Bay – COVID-19 – Thunder Bay District Health Unit (TBDHU) is reporting two new COVID-19 cases in residents in the TBDHU Region.

The current active case number is now at 3.

The two cases are from travel outside of the district.

Both cases are in Thunder Bay and surrounding district.

Across Ontario the province is reporting 164 cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, and 168 new cases for the holiday Monday.

The province dips back below 200 new daily infections for two straight days after reporting more than 200 for four days straight.

Locally on Tuesday, there are 45 new cases of the virus in the Toronto, 23 cases in York Region and 22 cases in Peel Region.

Over 11,500 tests were completed on August 2 and nearly 11,700 tests on August 1.