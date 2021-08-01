Thunder Bay – MISSING – Thunder Bay Police Service seek public assistance in locating a missing person, Tiana MEEKIS, a 25-year-old female.

Tiana MEEKIS was last seen in the area of Arthur Street West on July 28, 2021 at approximately 7:00 am and reported to Thunder Bay Police July 31, 2021.

Tiana MEEKIS is an Indigenous female.

Tiana is 5’5′ tall with a medium build, brown hair and brown eyes.

It is not known what MEEKIS was last observed wearing. The Thunder Bay Police Service have not been provided a photo of MEEKIS.

If you have any information that could assist investigators please call police at 684-1200 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, online at www.p3tips.com.