Marten Falls – News – On July 26, 2021, members of the Nishnawbe Aski Police (NAPS) Intelligence Unit, the NAPS Drug Enforcement Unit, the NAPS Emergency Response Team and the Marten Falls Uniform Detachment Members executed a Controlled Drugs and Substances Act (CDSA) search warrant in the First Nation community of Marten Falls.

During the search, officers seized a large quantity of drugs suspected to be Crack Cocaine and Suboxone.

As a result of the investigation, Jennifer BAXTER, 47 years of age, and Jack PENAGIN, 42 years of age, both from Marten Falls First Nation were arrested and charged with the following:

• Possession of a Schedule 1 Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking – Cocaine contrary to Sec. 5(2) of the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act.

• Possession of a Schedule 1 Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking – Buprenorphine contrary to Sec. 5(2) of the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act.

• Possession of a Schedule 1 Substance – Oxycodone contrary to Sec. 4(1) of the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act.

Both accused were subsequently released on conditions, and are scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice on December 15, 2021 in Marten Falls.

None of the accused are considered guilty until proven so in a court of law.

Marten Falls First Nation is located approximately 432 km north of Thunder Bay, Ontario.