Thunder Bay – NEWS – The Federal Indian Day School Community Support Sessions will take place in Thunder Bay Victoria Inn Hotel and Convention Centre from August 5-7 to help Claimants navigate the Claims Process and provide an opportunity for healing. These free, one-on-one sessions are available by appointment to ensure they can be delivered in a safe manner.

Almost 700 Indian Day schools operated across Canada in every province and territory, excluding Newfoundland. First Nations, Métis and Inuit children were sent to Indian Day Schools during the day. On March 12, 2019, a nation-wide class action lawsuit against Canada announced a settlement agreement to provide compensation for people who endured harm while attending federally-run Indian Day Schools across the country.

Former Indian Day School students have between now and July 2022 to submit their Claims.

Free services offered at the session include:

· Help filling out a personal or Estate Claim Form, including the detailed narrative

· Help checking the status of a Claim or submitting missing information

· Cultural and healing supports

· Access to legal advice from Class Counsel on level of harm