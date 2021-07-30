Thunder Bay – Weather – There are air quality alerts in effect for several regions of Western Ontario this morning.

Thunder Bay Weather Outlook

It is a bit brisk out there this morning. It is 5 degrees. Sunny skies are here for the start of the day, with increasing cloudiness near noon then a 60 per cent chance of showers this afternoon.

There is a risk of a thunderstorm this afternoon. Winds will be from the southwest at 20 km/h becoming light early this afternoon. High for Friday will be 26 with the Humidex at 28. The UV index 7 or high.

Tonight will see mainly cloudy cloudy skies with a 60 per cent chance of showers and the risk of a thunderstorm. Local smoke overnight will impact air quality. Winds will be from the southwest at 20 km/h before becoming light this evening. Low overnight of 15.

Sioux Lookout Weather

It is 13 this morning in Sioux Lookout headed to a daytime high of 21 with the Humidex at 25. Showers with risk of a thunderstorm are forecast for Friday. Local smoke will continue to impact air quality. Winds will be from the south at 20 km/h becoming light near noon.

This afternoon, winds will becoming west 20 gusting to 40 late this afternoon.

Tonight will see showers ending near midnight followed by partly cloudy skies. There will be a risk of a thunderstorm this evening. Local smoke will impact air quality. Winds will be from the west at 20 km/h gusting to 40 before becoming light this evening. Low overnight of 13.

Sandy Lake Weather Outlook

It is 14 to start your Friday in Sandy Lake headed to a high of 25 with the Humidex making it feel more like 30. Showers are in the forecast with the risk of a thunderstorm this afternoon.

An Air Quality Alert is in effect due to widespread smoke. Winds will be from the southwest at 20 km/h becoming light late this morning.

Tonight we are calling for a few showers ending this evening then partly cloudy skies with a 30 per cent chance of showers. Skies will becoming cloudy after midnight. There is a risk of a thunderstorm early this evening. Local smoke will continue to impact air quality. Winds will be blowing from the northwest at 20 km/h becoming light after midnight. Low overnight will be 13.

Dryden and Vermilion Bay

It is 13 to start your Friday in Dryden. Mainly cloudy skies with a 30 per cent chance of showers late this morning and this afternoon with risk of a thunderstorm are forecast. Local smoke will impact air quality but there is not an alert in effect today so far. Winds will becoming west 30 km/h gusting to 50 early this afternoon. High for the day will be 25 with the Humidex at 27. The UV index 6 or high.

Tonight will see a few showers ending after midnight then partly cloudy skies. There is a risk of a thunderstorm this evening and after midnight.

Local smoke will continue to impact air quality. Winds will be from the northwest at 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming light this evening. Low overnight of 13.