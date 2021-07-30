Thunder Bay – MISSING – Thunder Bay Police Service requesting public assistance in helping to locate a missing person: Chanel Finlayson a 35-year-old female.

Chanel Finlayson was last seen on July 20th, 2021 on Simpson Street.

Chanel Finlayson is an Indigenous female.

She is 5’5″ tall, weighs about 130 pounds, with chin length straight black hair, brown eyes and has a speech impediment.

Anyone with information which may assist Police in locating Chanel Finlayson are asked to contact the Thunder Bay Police at 807-684-1200 or Crime Stoppers 1-800-222-8477 or on-line at www.p3tips.com