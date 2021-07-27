Not Safe to Return Home Yet

PIKANGIKUM – Wildfire Update – Chief and Council in Pikangikum have provided this update on the Wildfire conditions and the status of the evacuation:

Attention all Pikangikum Evacuees: We pray that all are safe and coping well. We are reaching out today to inform about the current status of the evacuation. We know that there are many questions about the fires threatening our community as well as a timeframe for return. At this time the multiple fires continue to be an issue and it is important to understand that it is not safe to return home. We are “on hold” at this time and want our people to STAY IN PLACE where you are as the situation can change dramatically at any time.

The decisions we need to make are complex. Wind, fire behavior, resources and rain all play into the process of being able to return families, elders and other members. Of course, these elements are beyond our control and are being monitored by a host of organizations who are trying to assist us and other First Nation communities.

This includes IFNA, our tribal council who is working hard to bring the best information possible to Chief and Council as to how to proceed.

We will inform you on not only when, but on the process to be followed when a decision to return is made.

If you have food, shelter and are safe, please stay where you are.

Once again, IT IS NOT SAFE TO RETURN HOME AT THIS TIME and we appreciate your patience and respect for this request. Stay safe everyone.