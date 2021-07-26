KENORA – NEWS – The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Kenora Detachment responded to 209 calls over the weekend between Friday July 23, 2021 and Monday July 26, 2021.

Police responded to a variety of calls on the weekend and laid 30 charges under the Criminal Code, Controlled Drugs and Substances Act, Liquor Licence Act and the Highway Traffic Act. Some of the calls Police attended were;

2 Alarm

5 911 call/911 hang-up

4 Ambulance Assistance

3 Assault

3 Break and Enter

2 Bail Violations

9 Domestic Dispute

17 Liquor Licence Act

6 Motor Vehicle Collisions

3 Impaired/Over 80

16 Police Assistance

9 Police Information

6 Missing Person

5 Marine

13 Theft

14 Mischief

4 Noise Complaints

5 Suspicious Person

9 Traffic Complaints

15 Unwanted Person

Kenora OPP have attended 427 calls for service since July 19, 2021.

The citizens of Ontario have other ways to report a minor crime. The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) is reminding the public about their online reporting system as an alternative to having an officer attend a scene for a minor incident. Citizen Self Reporting (CSR) rolled out across the province in 2014 and it is an efficient system as a means of reporting certain minor incidents and crimes.

The OPP’s Citizen Self Reporting is an easy to use internet reporting tool that can be accessed from a computer or mobile device and sent directly to the OPP anywhere, anytime.

In an effort to enhance our service delivery, this online reporting system allows the public to report specific crimes such as lost property, stolen license plates, theft from vehicles, driving complaints, and property damage without an officer having to be dispatched to the scene, provided there are no suspects, injuries or the incident is not an emergency.

The applicable calls for service which fall within the CSR online reporting parameters include:

Theft Under $5000

Mischief / Damage to Property Under $5000

Mischief / Damage to Vehicle Under $5000

Theft from Vehicle

Lost / Missing Property Under $5000

Stolen License Plates

Driving Complaints

To learn more and to access Citizen Self Reporting online, go to opp.ca.