Thunder Bay – NEWS – A 23-year-old American man is facing charges following a confrontation with TBPS officers on Sunday night.

TBPS Uniform Patrol officers, along with an IMPACT (Integrated Mobile Police Assessment Crisis Team) member responded to a call regarding an unwanted male behind the Home Depot at the Thunder Centre just before 9:00 pm on Sunday night.

When officers arrived, the male was spoken to and claimed to have walked from Minnesota into Canada approximately 1 week ago.

Further investigation revealed that there was no record of his entry to Canada according to the Canada Border Services Agency. The man was subsequently arrested.

Upon arrival at the TBPS, the male became combative with officers as they attempted to bring him into the facility. It took the efforts of several officers to gain control of the man. During the evening, the male struck two of the officers and uttered threats.

23-year-old Ashton Cole POCHATKO is an American citizen and has been charged with:

• Assaulting a Peace Officer (2 counts)

• Uttering Threats

• Mischief Under $5,000

POCHATKO remains in custody with a future court date. He is also under investigation by the Canada Border Services Agency.