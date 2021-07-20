The popularity of dermal fillers is on the rise. They’ve even become the next best holiday gift! Why? Because they’re designed to have immediate and visible results without the need for surgery.

Hollywood’s favorite beauty doctor Dr. Simon Ourian leads the way with his non-surgical cosmetic techniques. His latest Neustem dermal filler will give you the look you want without the pain nor downtime from surgery.

Learn more about Neustem and the different procedures he uses them for.

What Are Neustem Dermal Fillers?

Neustem is a proprietary product developed and trademarked by Dr. Simon Ourian. He injects Nuestem dermal fillers to help restore a more youthful appearance. His dermal fillers are made of mostly hyaluronic acid, a substance naturally produced in our body.

Hyaluronic acid is a clear, jelly-like substance that is mostly found in your skin, tissue, and eyes. When you age, you don’t produce enough hyaluronic acid. And that’s why your skin starts to sag and lose moisture. But now, thanks to science, you can retain your youthful looks with a non-surgical solution.

Neustem Dermal Filler Procedures

Dr. Ourian can conduct a range of cosmetic procedures with Neustem dermal filler. Injectable dermal fillers may be used to smooth out lines and wrinkles, enhance and restore volume or improve symmetry on your face.

Below are some of the most popular procedures done by Dr. Ourian at Epione Beverly Hills.

Facial Contouring

Improve the contours of your chin, neck, and jawline and provide balance to your face. Dr. Ourian uses multiple micro-droplet injections of Neustem dermal fillers to fill out and firm up loose and sagging skin.

Enjoy long-term results for way less pain and downtime.

Nose Job

A non-surgical nose job is the best way to shape and form your nose. Dr. Ourian injects dermal fillers into targeted areas to even out the appearance. His treatment focuses on creating your desired aesthetic shape instead of reducing the size. The best part? There is virtually no recovery period and you can get back to your day-to-day life almost immediately.

Dark Circles Treatment

Dark circles can be the result of a number of factors. These can include aging, sleeplessness, smoking, thyroid problems, and more. Fight dark circles with Dr. Ourian’s advanced treatment. A combination of Coolaser and Neustem dermal fillers have worked wonders for thousands of Epione’s patients.

The procedure will take around 20 minutes and works to stimulate collagen production and fill in fine lines and depressions.

Cellulite Removal

For most women, cellulite is a common problem. But it can be fixed without surgery. Dr. Ourian has been treating cellulite for years with his non-surgical approach.

He uses a combination of Neustem dermal fillers and an ultrasound to ease the indentations out and smooth the skin surface.

Are Neustem Dermal Fillers for You?

Neustem dermal fillers will allow you to achieve a natural look through subtle changes to your face. Improve your self-confidence with this non-surgical procedure today!

Dr. Simon Ourian at Epione Beverly Hills is here to help you achieve your beauty goals. His experience in dermal filler injections has patients come from all around the world.

