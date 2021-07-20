Thunder Bay – COVID-19 – The Thunder Bay District Health Unit (TBDHU) is reporting 0 (zero) new COVID-19 cases in residents in the TBDHU Region. Current active cases is 0.

This marks almost two weeks since there has been a confirmed case of the virus in the district.

The goal now is to not let up on the basic precautions, hand washing, masks and being careful.

With the hot weather and the move to Stage 3 there is a little risk but carefully managed we are getting through this pandemic and headed to what will likely be a new normal for us all.