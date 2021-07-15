Thunder Bay – WEATHER – There are heat warnings in effect for parts of Northern Ontario today. By way of contrast, the coolest place in Ontario this morning, at 4.5 C is Armstrong.

Heat Warning in effect for:

Pikangikum – Poplar Hill – MacDowell

Sandy Lake – Weagamow Lake – Deer Lake

A heat event will begin this afternoon and continue through Friday into Friday night.

Maximum temperatures: 29 to 32 degrees Celsius with humidex values in the low to mid thirties.

There are also air quality alerts in effect as well:

Special air quality statement in effect for:

Kenora – Grassy Narrows – Whitedog

Dryden – Vermilion Bay

Ignace – English River

Savant Lake – Sturgeon Lake

Sioux Lookout – Eastern Lac Seul

Sioux Narrows – Nestor Falls – Morson

Fort Frances – Emo – Rainy River

Seine River Village – Mine Centre

Ear Falls – Perrault Falls – Western Lac Seul

Red Lake – Woodland Caribou Park

Pickle Lake – Cat Lake

Summer Beaver – Wunnummin Lake – Kingfisher Lake

Smoke is causing poor air quality and reducing visibility. Smoke is expected or occurring.

High levels of air pollution due to smoke from ongoing forest fires.

Smoke plumes from active fires in northwestern Ontario and eastern Manitoba continue today. Poor air quality, along with very low visibilities at times, is expected for areas closer to the fires. Areas near Lake of the Woods should improve later today, while areas further north and east may persist into Friday.

Thunder Bay Weather Outlook

It is 11 this morning in the city, headed to a high of 27. Sunny skies will start the day but will shift to a mix of sun and cloud by this afternoon. The Humidex will make today’s high feel like 30. The UV index 8 or very high.

Tonight will see clear skies with a low overnight of 12.

Sioux Lookout Weather

Sioux Lookout is under a special air quality alert. It is 11 to start the morning headed to a high of 28 under clear and sunny skies. Local smoke this afternoon will hit air quality and visibility. The UV index 8 or very high.

Tonight will see a few clouds. Local smoke this evening will continue. Low overnight of 15.

Marten Falls Weather Outlook

It is 12 in Marten Falls this morning. The forecast is calling for a mix of sun and cloud. Winds will be from the northwest at 20 km/h becoming light near noon. High of 27 with the Humidex at 29. The UV index 7 or high.

Tonight will see clearing skies this evening. Low overnight of 13.

Kenora and Lake of the Woods

Kenora is under a special air quality alert. It is 17 to start the morning with sunny skies. The clear skies will become a mix of sun and cloud this morning. Local smoke will impact air quality. The daytime high will be 28 with the Humidex making it feel like 31. the UV index will be 7 or high.

Tonight will see partly cloudy skies with an overnight low of 18.