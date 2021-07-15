Thunder Bay – LIVING – “As Ontario continues to reopen and the economy restarts, we want our customers to know that we are here to support them,” said Jason Fitzsimmons, Chief Corporate Affairs and Customer Care Officer, Hydro One. “Whether it’s providing financial relief through our Pandemic Relief Fund and government programs or assisting them with flexible payment options and choice, we are committed to doing everything we can to help our customers stay connected – that’s our Connected for Life promise.”

As the Winter Moratorium on disconnections has now lifted, customers who have not made a payment during the past 12 – 16 months, and who have not responded to any of the company’s repeated attempts to help them get back on track may start to receive service suspension notices.

Hydro One announced today it has helped more than 16,000 customers access over $7 million in financial relief during the pandemic and as part of its Connected for Life initiative. Launched in February, Connected for Life is the company’s promise to ensure customers experiencing hardship continue to have electricity while working with Hydro One’s customer care team to access flexible payment options and financial assistance from government programs and the company’s own Pandemic Relief Program.

“We continue to encourage customers who are experiencing financial hardship to contact our customer care team so we can connect them with the right support programs and work with them to help get them back on track,” added Fitzsimmons.

In March 2020, Hydro One launched a Pandemic Relief Program to provide financial assistance for customers. To further support customers during the pandemic, it also introduced increased account flexibility, customization and choice by introducing new features for customers such as choosing their billing due date, flattening usage spikes from temperature fluctuations through balanced billing and monitoring electricity consumption by signing up for early high-usage notifications. The company also returned approximately $5 million in security deposits to more than 4,000 business customers to provide support during the pandemic.

Customers can visit HydroOne.com/ConnectedForLife or call 1-888-664-9376 for more information on the support options available to them.