Choosing the optional video editing software with screen recording tools can be a daunting task, especially if you are a beginner. The modern market offers a slew of software options with different features and capabilities, so it is necessary to conduct careful research before making a decision. Whether you want to capture your gameplay or an important sporting event, you will definitely find something to your taste. Keep reading to learn about the most popular programs for recording and editing videos, their functionality, and bragging points.

How to Pick the Effective Video Recording and Editing Program?

The choice of the video recording software may depend on your primary purpose. Today’s pandemic reality drove life online. So, more people need the tools to record the conferences, tutorials, stream online gaming, and social media activity. That is where dedicated software will come in handy. Such programs will not only facilitate your workflow but also considerably boost your productivity.

If you need to perform basic recording tasks, you may opt for an open-source tool with standard functionality. In case you are going to create video tutorials, overlay effects, combine VOB files and add transitions, it is advisable to pick a product that offers advanced features. Typically, you will need to purchase a license to access the complete functionality.

Familiarize yourself with the most popular options suitable for both beginners and experienced users. Carefully study the features and capabilities of each product to find out which one suits your projects and digital needs.

Movavi Screen Recorder

Movavi Screen Recorder is intended for those users who need to capture screen activity, webinars, online calls, record video instructions, and stream online. Being a relatively universal option, it is available for both Windows and Mac operating systems. It is possible to adjust all the necessary parameters, select a capture area, and overlay a voice. If you feel like that recording requires fine-tuning, you can use a built-in video editor. Although it employs relatively basic functionality, it will be enough for cropping, trimming your clips, and applying the special effects.

With Movavi Screen Recorder, you can create screencasts, select a particular day and time for initiating video recording, demonstrate your keystrokes on the keyboard to the audience and tweak the mouse display. Also, it is possible to draw on your clips during the recording process, add the sound, and capture only a webcam activity.

The program has a pretty easy learning curve, so figuring out its functionality will be a breeze. With the intuitive user interface and easy navigation, creating videos for streaming will be a breeze.

Bandicam Bandicam

Bandicam is considered one of the best options for recording video from a screen. It is used by many gamers to create screencasts. Also, it is used in the educational sphere when it comes to creating tutorials and recording classes. Bandicam provides the ability to capture video and sound not only in the Windows environment but also in DirectX and OpenGL computer games. In addition to capturing video, Bandicam can also make screenshots in all popular formats.

The main advantages of the program are a convenient user interface, customizability, and hardware resource efficiency.

Once you enable a game mode, the program will count the number of FPS along the way. It is possible to adjust the position of the FPS counter on the screen in the “FPS” tab. The “Video” section contains all the settings available in the program for capturing video and sound. In the upper “Recording” block, you can configure hotkeys for starting, stopping, and pausing the video recording process, assigning the display of the cursor, and using the effects of mouse clicks.

It is also possible to add video from a webcam. You can fine-tune the parallel webcam recording by clicking the “Settings” button of this section.

OBS Studio

If you are on the lookout for a free option to record video activity on the screen, OBS Studio may be the best fit. It is a cross-platform program available for Mac OS, Windows, and Linux.

OBS Studio is a full-featured solution for recording and sharing what’s happening on your screen with viewers around the world. This allows you to work with multiple sources, mix them together to create attention-grabbing online streams.

YouTube allows users to become live streamers, but first, you’ll need some kind of software to produce content. Perhaps, you are just recording the camera, but, most likely, you will want to create something more complex involving the use of multiple sources. This is where OBS Studio comes on stage. The strongest upside of the program is the ability to MPEG and VOB files without reencoding, which helps considerably save time.

Using OBS Studio, you can record video directly from your webcam and microphone, add footage from games, existing videos, and images, capture a particular part of the screen, and even more.

Ice-cream Screen Recorder

Ice-cream Screen Recorder is a universal tool for recording screen activity. You can capture any area of your workspace and record it in high quality. It is also possible to record audio and capture web cameras. To spice up your clips, you can add text, arrows, and shapes. Thus, you can accentuate the main details to reach your audience. If you want to give your project a custom feel, you can complement it with a watermark. The program has streamlined sharing options. You can upload your recordings on YouTube, Dropbox, and Google Drive in a few clicks.

The program has additional functionality. You can use the trimming feature, change speed, display hotkeys, hide cursor or desktop icons, switch between video formats, set multiple screen capture tasks on a timer, apply mouse effects, and copy your clips to the clipboard.

With the intuitive interface and a rich array of tools, capturing what’s happening on our screen will be a breeze.

Final Word

Since modern digital technologies are constantly evolving, more projects require recording the screen activity. An essential aspect here is to find a reliable tool with broad functionality. This article describes universal tools currently available on the market. However, you can conduct your research to find something that works for you.