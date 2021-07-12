RED LAKE – Wildfire Update – The Municipality and the MNRF Forest Fire team are closely monitoring Red Lake Fire 77 which is currently located approximately 35 kilometres west of Red Lake.

Although Fire 77 does not pose an immediate threat to the Municipality, the MNRF are concerned that if the conditions continue to worsen and Fire 77 approaches within close proximity of the communities, we may need to issue an evacuation notification as early as Wednesday, July 14, 2021.