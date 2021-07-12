Thunder Bay – WILDFIRE UPDATE – At the time of this update there were 69 active fires in the region. 19 fires are not under control, five fires are being held, 28 are being observed and 17 fires are under control. There are air quality alerts in effect for parts of the region and there is the risk of thunderstorms as well, so the fire hazard isn’t dropping soon.

Northwest Region

There were nine new fires confirmed in the northwest region by the late afternoon of July 12.

Red Lake 92 has been declared out at 0.1 hectares and was located in the community of Pikangikum. Kenora 70 has been declared out at 0.1 hectares and was located on an island on Kakagi Lake. Red Lake 93 is being observed at 35 hectares and is located near Sharpstone Lake, approximately 141 kilometres northwest of Red Lake. Red Lake 94 is not under control at 0.1 hectares and is located 2 kilometres northwest of Poplar Hill First Nation. Nipigon 32 is being held at 0.2 hectares and is located near Frank Lake, approximately 79 kilometres northwest of Geraldton Nipigon 33 is not under control at 0.2 hectares and is located near Lucy Lake, approximately 75 kilometres northwest of Geraldton Nipigon 34 is not under control at 0.2 hectares and is located near Scott Lake, approximately 32 kilometres north of Geraldton Nipigon 35 is not under control at 0.2 hectares and is located near Isis Lake, approximately 5 kilometres northwest of Longlac. Red Lake 95 is not under control at 0.1 hectares and is located in Poplar Hill First Nation.



The wildland fire hazard is mainly high to extreme across the region. There is an area of moderate hazard in the far north of Sioux Lookout and Nipigon districts.

Smoke drift in Red Lake, Kenora, Sioux Lookout, and Nipigon will continue to be experienced by communities in close proximity to wildland fires in those Districts and across the far north. Smoke drift from fires burning in the western provinces of Canada may also be detectable today across much of the province.

AFFES is currently responding to many fires on the landscape. Stay informed of the location, size, status of all active wildland fires in the province on the interactive fire map atOntario.ca/forestfire

Fires of Note

Kenora 51

Fire is not under control at 58,595 hectares.

Crews are maintaining sprinklers on structures in the vicinity of the fire

Fire has been active over the past several days producing smoke at the local level

20 crews and 13 helicopters are assigned to this fire.

An Incident Management Team is established on the fire.

Red Lake 65

Not under control at 4012 hectares

Located approximately 16 kilometres southwest of Poplar Hill First Nation

Crews are setting up sprinklers on structures in the vicinity of the fire.

This fire is exhibiting extreme fire behaviour

The Ministry of the Solicitor General is in the process of conducting an evacuation of Poplar Hill First Nation, as Aviation, Forest Fire and Emergency Services continues to respond to fire Red Lake 65 southwest of the community.

Red Lake 51

Being observed at 36234 hectares

Located 27 kilometres west of Deer Lake First Nation

Crews are setting up sprinklers on structures in the vicinity of the fire.

Red Lake 68

Not under control at 6830 hectares

Located southeast of Pringle Lake, approximately 55 kilometres northeast of Red Lake.

6 Crews are setting up sprinklers on structures in the vicinity of the fire

Red Lake 77

Not under control at 6900 hectares

Approximately 40 kilometres west of Red Lake

Crews are setting up sprinklers on structures in the vicinity of the fire.

Restricted Fire Zone in effect

Due to high to extreme forest fire hazard conditions, effective 12:01 a.m. Saturday July 10, the Ontario Ministry of Northern Development, Mines, Natural Resources and Forestry has issued updated boundaries for a Restricted Fire Zone in the Kenora, Fort Frances, Dryden and Thunder Bay Districts and portions of the Sioux Lookout, Red Lake, Nipigon and Wawa Districts. The Restricted Fire Zone will be in effect until further notice. Outdoor fires are banned. Portable gas stoves may still be used BUT must be handled with extreme care. You can learn more about Restricted Fire Zones here. For a more detailed boundary of the Restricted Fire Zone see the attached map, consult the interactive fire map at Ontario.ca/forestfire or find the map here.

Restrictions due to forest fire activity in the Fort Frances District

The Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry, Fort Frances District, is advising the public that due to extreme forest fire activity from the Fort Frances 47 fire, an Implementation Order is now in effect until further notice that restricts access and use of certain roads and Crown lands.

All travel, use and access to the following areas are prohibited unless authorized by a travel permit issued by the Fort Frances District Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry.

This includes all travel on Northwest Bay Road outside of Naicatchewenin First Nation, including West Spencer Road, Woody Road, Alex Road, and Kaiarskon South Road. Also including Charles Road south of the kilometre marker 24 and all branch roads associated with the previously identified road networks.

All use or occupation of Crown lands, on or within 500 metres of the identified roads, is prohibited.

For information on how to obtain a travel permit please call 807-271-0216.