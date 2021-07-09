Thunder Bay – Nishnawbe Aski Nation (NAN) Acting Grand Chief Walter Naveau, on behalf of the Executive Council, congratulates RoseAnne Archibald, of Taykwa Tagamou Nation, on her historic election as National Chief of the Assembly of First Nations (AFN):

“I feel a tremendous sense of pride and optimism as we welcome our dear sister and friend as our new National Chief. May her voice be carried across the Nations to bring healing and reconciliation across Turtle Island.

RoseAnne has broken barriers throughout her life of leadership. She has delivered a powerful message that the healing and strengthening of our Nations can only happen when women’s voices are heard, understood, and respected. It is time for our youth to hear these words, and she is setting the path for our daughters and granddaughters to step into their rightful leadership roles and responsibilities.

RoseAnne brings unique perspectives, experiences, and ideas to the office of the National Chief and will be a powerful advocate for all Nations. We look forward to working with her and strengthening our relationship with the AFN.

Now more than ever, our Nations must come together to move forward and create meaningful action, healing, and reconciliation. I know that RoseAnne can unite us and lead us with a good heart, and we look forward to continuing our journey together on the Good Red Road.”

At 23, RoseAnne Archibald became the first woman and youngest Chief of Taykwa Tagamou Nation in 1990. She was the first woman and youngest Grand Chief of the Mushkegowuk Council, and the first woman and youngest NAN Deputy Grand Chief. She became the first woman elected as Ontario Regional Chief in 2018.

NAN thanks outgoing National Chief Perry Bellegarde for his years of leadership and support, and acknowledges Grand Chief Alvin Fiddler and all candidates for their leadership, commitment, and dedication to improving the lives of the inhabitants of Turtle Island.