During these tough financial times, most people find different ways to save money and get more for what they have paid for. It is now a common practice to cut back on expenses through different means. Gone are the days that people use to visit each physical store one by one to score the cheapest deal.

Honestly, saving money is very easy with the help of the internet. That is if you know how to look for them in the right places. The category of websites that you will see below can give shoppers a minimum of 10% off that can go to a maximum of 90% off when they are having special deals. If you feel very excited about this, here are some of the best websites that can help you get unbelievable savings on your next purchase.

1. Online coupon code websites

If you are a fan of online shopping, this kind of website should already be handy before you proceed to final checkout. They are a great source of online promo codes – like GreenPromoCode.com that can save money with a long list of deals. Shop as usual on your chosen website and look for the dedicated code on the online coupon code website. Enter promotional codes on the designated field while on the payment process, then click the ‘Apply’ or ‘Enter’ button and see the price on the sub-total deduct.

2. Online marketplaces

The growth of online shopping also started the rise of online marketplaces. Some might be wondering how it can save money, but these sites are the best places to buy second-hand goods on items that you might only need once or do not require getting the brand new one. Selected websites in this category may even have a ‘free’ section, where users can post items that they can throw away. However, be cautious in buying on these sites. Always ask for more information before placing the order to avoid being scammed.

3. Travel comparison websites

Comparison websites are already present since the internet bubble in the late 90s. However, it may require you to check another website for hotels, another one for airline bookings, and another one for rent-a-car. Instead of checking on different sites that may cause confusion, there are now travel websites that can provide the best prices with a wide variety of options to choose from. Some sites even include an ‘attractions’ tab, which provides the best prices on tourist spots and other leisure activities in the chosen city.

4. Cooking websites

Many people find it hard to think of what to cook. They usually end up buying takeaway, which could be more expensive. Why not try browsing on websites that feature a lot of different meals that you can cook every day? Some of these sites even have the option to enter the ingredients that you currently have and suggest what you can cook. Aside from ensuring cleanliness and a healthier alternative, doing your own meals are cheaper and can even enhance your cooking skills.