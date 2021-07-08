Thunder Bay – Living – Get set for summer outdoor relaxation. There will be some closures to build up the North Core Streetscape Pilot Project.

Cumberland Street North, between Red River Road and Van Norman Street, will be closed on July 8 to complete line and parking spot painting. Once work is complete—expected this afternoon—this section of Cumberland Street will become one-way with southbound traffic only until the end of the patio season.

The one-way route is part of the City’s Summer 2021 North Core Streetscape Pilot Projects and includes a new array of 20 angle parking spots (four of them accessible), which has been added to the west side of Cumberland Street North. Parallel parking spots will remain on the east side.