Indigenous Aerospace aims to empower First Nations Communities in Canada with technical capabilities

MONTREAL – Indigenous Business – “Through our partnership, we hope to create sustainable growth, gainful employment and a national appreciation of what Indigenous-owned and operated businesses and employees can contribute to the economy,” said CEO Jacob Taylor. “First Nations communities present exciting opportunities for sustainable RPAS businesses. Drone capabilities have a significant role to play throughout First Nations communities because of our remote geographies. High tech skills in an industry of rapid growth will contribute to a prosperous Indigenous economy.”

Volatus Aerospace Corp. announces that it has partnered with Orijinative Holding Ltd. to create Indigenous Aerospace, a corporate entity created to develop the full potential of Remotely Piloted Aircraft Systems (RPAS) throughout First Nations communities in Canada, by providing training, equipment, and related services. Jacob Taylor, Principal of Orijinative Holding Ltd. and band member of Curve Lake First Nation (Oshkigmong) will lead the new organization as CEO. Once established, Indigenous Aerospace aims to be certified by the Canadian Council of Aboriginal Business.

“Partnering with First Nations is a very proud moment for our company and is much more than just business. It’s about empowerment. We want to generate Indigenous wealth and jobs,” says Glen Lynch, CEO of Volatus Aerospace. “Many First Nations communities are remote and operate under challenging environmental conditions. Those challenges translate to opportunities for Indigenous Aerospace. Drones can operate safely within the current regulatory framework – providing security to sacred lands, performing search and rescue activity, remote survey and mapping, and drone delivery services. It’s a privilege to be involved with an initiative that has the potential to make a long-term positive impact through sustainable, economic activity and genuine social connections.”

1.67 million people in Canada (4.9%) self-identified as an Indigenous person in Canada’s 2016 Census of Population. Indigenous peoples are the fastest-growing population in Canada, with a population that grew by 42.5% between 2006 and 2016. Indigenous peoples are also the youngest population in Canada: about 44% were under 25 in 2016, compared to 28% of the non-Indigenous population. The remote nature and young population provide a unique opportunity to build UAV skills, businesses and employment.

About Volatus Aerospace: Volatus Aerospace is a leading provider of integrated drone solutions. Operating a vast pilot network with offices throughout Canada, the United States, and South America; Volatus provides enterprise and industrial solutions including training; equipment sales & support; imaging & inspection services; design & manufacture; and research & development. With a rapidly expanding network of strategic partnerships and acquisitions; Volatus is driving the full potential of UAV technologies around the world and shaping the industry of tomorrow.