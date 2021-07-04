Severe thunderstorm watch in effect for:

City of Thunder Bay

Conditions are favourable for the development of severe thunderstorms capable of producing strong wind gusts up to 90 km/h, large hail to 3 cm in diameter and heavy rain.

These thunderstorms are expected from late this afternoon through this evening.

Lightning kills and injures Canadians every year. Remember, when thunder roars, go indoors!

Severe thunderstorm watches are issued when atmospheric conditions are favourable for the development of thunderstorms that could produce one or more of the following: large hail, damaging winds, torrential rainfall.